The Telegraph
Friday, October 27, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > Bengal civil service test age raised

Bengal civil service test age raised

Calcutta: The Bengal government has raised the upper age limit for civil service job applicants by four years to 36, reports our special correspondent.

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates will be eligible to sit for the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) exam till the age of 41.

The state government had earlier raised the age limit for applicants for other state jobs, such as Group D and clerical, to 40 years.

"The decision was taken so that some degree of parity can be brought about," a Nabanna official said.

 More stories in India

  • Shut-up sinks Start-up: Rahul
  • Modi mimic? Shut up
  • Shut up on TV or long arm will reach you
  • Cattle on road, child and 2 die
  • 50-year pipedream, Centre tells top court
  • Swachh Yogi at Taj
  • Rahul sees double-tap on economy
  • Sena voice for Rahul
  • Marriage up to destiny, says Rahul
  • Ration advice to states
  • Adoption report flagged feeding 'challenge'
  • Warrant cancelled after Hardik appears in court
  • P for political in Swamy PIL
  • Defamation
  • Aadhaar plea
  • Congress sees CPM ploy in BJP 'bogey'
  • Dogs pick love over food
  • Boy dies in school scuffle
  • Head-joined twins surgery
  • SC prod to WhatsApp on violence redress
  • Bonus protest at JNU
  • Rajnath query on Pandit rehab
  • Suicide FIR on minister
  • Swiss attack action
  • Pehlu killer shield slur on Rajasthan
  • Madras HC axe on 700 'fake' lawyers
  • Australia support for Adani
  • Jurassic-era fish lizard fossil found
  • Yogi police book 2 for 'Pak' balloons
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  