Bengal civil service test age raised

Calcutta: The Bengal government has raised the upper age limit for civil service job applicants by four years to 36, reports our special correspondent.

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates will be eligible to sit for the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) exam till the age of 41.

The state government had earlier raised the age limit for applicants for other state jobs, such as Group D and clerical, to 40 years.

"The decision was taken so that some degree of parity can be brought about," a Nabanna official said.