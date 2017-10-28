Barbs traded over Patel

New Delhi: The Congress has described Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani's insinuations against Ahmed Patel as a "perverse controversy" while the BJP said people had started saying the Opposition party was "with terrorists". Referring to the innuendos that sought to link Patel, Sonia Gandhi's political affairs secretary, to an alleged Islamic State operation, the Congress said he had no role in the appointment of staff of the hospital where the suspect worked and could not be held responsible for the conduct of the lab technician. The hospital has more than 150 doctors and other staff members. "We appreciate the ATS move and demand strict action against the culprit. But national security should not be politicised. Let us not divide peace-loving Gujaratis while fighting terrorism," tweeted Patel who said the allegations were "completely baseless". In a statement issued on Saturday, Congress communications chief Randeep Surjewala said: "Faced with certain defeat, the BJP is resorting to all kinds of dirty tricks and making wild allegations. But it is unthinkable (that) a chief minister can stoop so low and play cheap politics on the issues of national security and terrorism." Surjewala said the BJP had panicked because of the "unrest in the society", particularly the anger among youths and traders, and so was inventing diversionary ploys to confuse voters ahead of the elections. Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki also rubbished the charges. "This is a ploy to divert attention from the BJP's failures. They are in power in the state and at the Centre. What is stopping them from hanging the IS terrorists?" The BJP deployed minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to respond. "The Congress must come clean, or else the blot on them will be larger than that of corruption," Naqvi said. "We used to say the Congress is with corruption. Now people have started saying that the Congress is with terrorists," Naqvi said. He said the BJP was raising the issue not because of its political rivalry with the Congress but because of its concern about the security of the Indian people. "Terrorism is bigger than corruption," Naqvi said. Some analysts said the BJP was trying to play the polarisation card ahead of the December elections in Gujarat, where the ruling party expects a tough contest.