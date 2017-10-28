Bank fraud FIR on Gujarat firm

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a fresh case against the Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech Ltd, already being investigated over charges of bribing senior tax officials, for allegedly swindling public sector banks out of Rs 5,383 crore.

"A case has been registered for cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and criminal misconduct," a CBI spokesperson said.

"Among those named in the FIR are Sterling Biotech Ltd, its directors Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara, Rajbhushan Omprakash Dixit, Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara and Vilas Dattatray Joshi, chartered accountant Hemant Hathi, former Andhra Bank director Anup Garg and other unknown private persons and public servants."

The FIR alleges that Sterling Biotech received more than Rs 5,000 crore in loans from a consortium led by Andhra Bank but the sum turned into non-performing assets, saddling the company with dues of Rs 5,383 crore as on December 31, 2016.

"To avail maximum loan from the banks, the directors of SBL connived with the in-house CA and... falsified material records of the company inter alia related to production, turnover and investment in capital assets," the FIR says.

"Manipulated balance sheets were prepared to induce the banks to sanction higher amounts of loans, which later on (were) diverted for personal purposes."

In August, the CBI had registered a case against Sterling Biotech accusing it of bribing three income-tax officials in connection with a tax raid in 2011. The three names purportedly figured in a diary seized from the company premises that is said to have mentioned payments to some officials and politicians from Gujarat and Delhi.

CBI sources said the name of Rakesh Asthana, promoted as special director in the agency earlier this week, also figured in the diary.