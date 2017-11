Dhaka: A pilot with Bangladesh Biman was arrested on Wednesday on terrorism charges, including a plot to keep passengers hostage and flying a plane into the houses of top government leaders, police said.

The pilot has been identified as Sabbir Enam, 31.

The Rapid Action Battalion, the special security force of Bangladesh police, arrested him and three others, including his mother, an official said. He said Sabbir had close links with the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh. Reuters