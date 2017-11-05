Backlash on dengue death

The garbage cart in flames

Calcutta: The death of a 52-year-old man from dengue in Garden Reach on Saturday morning prompted residents to block a road and torch a garbage-clearing cart, alleging inaction by the Maheshtala Municipality in controlling the mosquito population.

Snacks vendor Rabi Pal's death highlights the virtual absence of vector-control measures in areas under municipalities surrounding the city.

Residents said the area had at least 20 dengue patients and everyone else was at risk too because the civic body hadn't acted on complaints that the neighbourhood had turned a mosquito-breeding zone.

"We wrote to the councillor to clean the clogged drain to the west of our hutment but nothing happened," Rabi's daughter Dipti, a Class XII student, said. "None from the municipality came to spray larvicide."

Dipti said Rabi had had body ache but no fever since last Saturday. "Tests confirmed dengue on Tuesday."

Rabi was admitted to hospital the same night. He died on Saturday morning. "Father was the only earning member," Dipti said.

Another resident said: "We were forced to block the road. So many of us have dengue, but no one cares about us. The municipality neither clears the clogged drains nor sprays larvicide."

Residents blocked Paharpur Road for nearly three hours in two phases between 8.45am and 12.30pm before police pacified them.

Paharpur Road demarcates Calcutta Municipal Corporation areas from the localities under the Maheshtala Municipality.

Although Rabi's neighbourhood falls within the Maheshtala civic body's territory, health workers from Borough XV of the CMC visited the area after Saturday's violence and sprayed larvicide.

Foetus dead, mom too

A woman who lost her baby in her womb six days ago died of dengue on Friday near Golf Club Road in Calcutta.