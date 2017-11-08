The Telegraph
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Azhar's nephew killed
Muzaffar Raina
Talha Rashid

Srinagar: Security forces have gunned down Talha Rashid, the nephew of Masood Azhar who was freed after an Indian Airlines plane hijack and the alleged mastermind of the Parliament attack, in Pulwama, Kashmir police said on Tuesday.

A US-made rifle was found on Rashid, a top commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, the police added.

This is the second time in a year that a Pakistan-based extremist has lost a relative fighting security forces in Kashmir. In January, the nephew of Lashkar chief Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi was killed.

The latest strike has come at a time China has been repeatedly blocking India's efforts at the UN to declare Azhar a "global terrorist".

A civilian, a soldier of 44 Rashtriya Rifles and two more Jaish militants were also killed in the gunfight.

Maj. Gen. B.S. Raju, the general officer commanding of the army's Victor Force, said a US-made M4 carbine, similar to those used by Pakistan's special forces, was found. "This clearly shows the complicity between Jaish and Pakistan," he said.

