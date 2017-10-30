Autonomy is a dirty word

Bangalore: "Autonomy" has been yoked to the ever-growing list of un-Indian words.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Congress of echoing the azadi chorus in Kashmir, seizing on P. Chidambaram's suggestion that most Kashmiris mean "autonomy" when they demand "azadi" (freedom).

Autonomy in the Kashmir context implies the power to take decisions on one's own but within the framework of the Indian Constitution, while freedom suggests breaking away from the country.

"Those who were in power until yesterday have taken a U-turn and joined the chorus for Kashmir's independence," Modi thundered while addressing BJP workers at HAL Airport in Bangalore during a multi-stop tour of Karnataka.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of insulting the soldiers who fight against extremists and sacrifice their lives. "The Congress has no shame," Modi said, adding that the party would have to answer the people for "supporting autonomy" for Jammu and Kashmir.

At an event in Gujarat's Rajkot on Saturday, former Union home minister Chidambaram had cited Article 370 of the Constitution, which grants Jammu and Kashmir special status.

Chidambaram's statement did not suggest he endorsed the cry for freedom. "My interactions in Jammu and Kashmir led me to the conclusion that when they ask for azadi, most people - I am not saying all - most people, the overwhelming majority they want autonomy," Chidambaram said."Such autonomy will be perfectly within the Constitution of India."