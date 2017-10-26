The Telegraph
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > Attack on Swiss tourists: Sharma cries shame, Sushma asks UP for details

Attack on Swiss tourists: Sharma cries shame, Sushma asks UP for details
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. File picture

New Delhi, Oct. 26 (PTI): Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma on Thursday condemned the attack on a Swiss couple by a group of men at Fatehpur Sikri, saying it was a matter of shame for all Indians.

He also said it was unfortunate that such an incident had taken place in the country.

“I think the foreign minister has reacted to it. It is a matter of law-and-order but as the culture minister and as a human being, I condemn the attack on the foreign tourists. It is unfortunate, it should not have happened. It is a matter of shame for us,” Sharma told PTI.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she had sought information from the Uttar Pradesh government on the incident.

“I have just seen this. I have asked for a report from the state government. My officers will reach them in the hospital,” Swaraj tweeted.

The Swiss couple—Quentin Jeremy Clerc (24) and his girlfriend Marie Droz (24) —who came to India on September 30, have been quoted as saying in news reports that they had been strolling near the railway station at Fatehpur Sikri when the group of men first started following them and subsequently, attacked them.

According to reports, the Swiss nationals were found lying on the ground bloodied and bruised even as the bystanders kept taking photographs and making videos of their plight.

According to the National Crimes Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against foreign tourists have fallen by 29.4 per cent in the country.

From 384 such cases in 2014, the number came down to 271 in 2015.

These findings are part of the first analytical report on crimes against foreign tourists, furnished by the tourism ministry.

The NCRB started profiling crimes against foreign tourists since 2014.

The Swiss couple—Quentin Jeremy Clerc (24) and his girlfriend Marie Droz (24) —who came to India on September 30, have been quoted as saying in news reports that they had been strolling near the railway station at Fatehpur Sikri when the group of men first started following them and subsequently, attacked them.

According to reports, the Swiss nationals were found lying on the ground bloodied and bruised even as the bystanders kept taking photographs and making videos of their plight.

 More stories in India

  • Hardik faces arrest for not turning up in court in 2015 quota agitation case
  • Aadhaar deadline for welfare extended, no word on bank accounts & phones
  • India, US ask Pak to dismantle terror infrastructure
  • Gujarat assembly polls on Dec 9 & 14
  • Splurge with little clarity
  • BJP daily eye on Gujarat
  • Rajnath tiptoes on Pak role in talks
  • Dr Noose? Spare us
  • Congress to Modi: Why spy on us?
  • Tipu clan guns for minister
  • SC widens ban on polluting fuels
  • Congress push for women's bill
  • Plea for Jaya probe in SC
  • Extortion slur on Qureshi
  • Rahul GST jibe with Gabbar dialogue
  • Costly study jab at govt
  • Meet on adolescent health
  • Mandarin to bridge gap on border
  • Discrimination cry at JNU
  • Rajasthan defers judge-shield bill
  • Child choked on milk: Foster dad
  • 'Freedom' vow greets talks offer
  • Pak: Futile without Hurriyat
  • Call to non-BJP states
  • India's China focus
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  