Attack on Swiss tourists: Sharma cries shame, Sushma asks UP for details

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. File picture New Delhi, Oct. 26 (PTI): Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma on Thursday condemned the attack on a Swiss couple by a group of men at Fatehpur Sikri, saying it was a matter of shame for all Indians. He also said it was unfortunate that such an incident had taken place in the country. "I think the foreign minister has reacted to it. It is a matter of law-and-order but as the culture minister and as a human being, I condemn the attack on the foreign tourists. It is unfortunate, it should not have happened. It is a matter of shame for us," Sharma told PTI. Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she had sought information from the Uttar Pradesh government on the incident. "I have just seen this. I have asked for a report from the state government. My officers will reach them in the hospital," Swaraj tweeted. The Swiss couple—Quentin Jeremy Clerc (24) and his girlfriend Marie Droz (24) —who came to India on September 30, have been quoted as saying in news reports that they had been strolling near the railway station at Fatehpur Sikri when the group of men first started following them and subsequently, attacked them. According to reports, the Swiss nationals were found lying on the ground bloodied and bruised even as the bystanders kept taking photographs and making videos of their plight. According to the National Crimes Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against foreign tourists have fallen by 29.4 per cent in the country. From 384 such cases in 2014, the number came down to 271 in 2015. These findings are part of the first analytical report on crimes against foreign tourists, furnished by the tourism ministry. The NCRB started profiling crimes against foreign tourists since 2014.