Army in mind, J&K human shield blow

Srinagar: The Mehbooba Mufti government has rejected the State Human Rights Commission's recommendation to release Rs 10 lakh as compensation for the Kashmiri man the army had used as a "human shield" against stone throwers earlier this year. In a letter to the commission, the home department of the Jammu and Kashmir government said any compensation would be "tantamount" to establishing the army's guilt. The government also said there was "no scheme or policy in vogue in the state" that could cover payment of compensation in cases like this. The army had triggered outrage when troops of the 53 Rashtriya Rifles led by Major Nitin Gogoi strapped Budgam resident Farooq Ahmad Dar, 26, to the front of a jeep and paraded him across villages during the April 9 parliamentary bypoll in Srinagar. The army had defended its action, claiming Darwas the ringleader of the stone-throwers. Army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat later called it an "innovative" way to deal with protesters and had even honoured Gogoi with a commendation card for saving lives. Dar had denied the army's allegation and said he was one of the few who cast his vote that day, which police had confirmed in a report in September and also his "wrongful confinement". The bypoll, marred by massive violence, had clocked a turnout of only 7 per cent. In July, the state rights panel recommended Rs 10 lakh as compensation for Dar, saying the way the army had treated him could not "be accepted by a civilised society". In its letter to the commission, the home department said the victim has not levelled any allegation of rights violation against the state government or any of its functionaries. The army comes under the central government. "The State government has discharged its obligation by registering FIR number 378/ 2017 in the matter at police station and consequently initiating the investigation," the letter says. The government also claimed the investigation was pending and any compensation "shall tantamount to establish(ing) the guilt of the accused without affording him any opportunity of being heard". The government even questioned the rights panel's authority to decide on a matter pertaining to the army, saying it lacked the "jurisdiction to entertain and adjudicate upon the present matter". Dar said he was disappointed. "The incident has shattered me and I am yet to come to terms with it fully. I can't work and it is difficult for me to make two ends meet," he said.