Sunday, October 29, 2017
All Indians Hindus: Bhagwat
Our Special Correspondent

Bhopal: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said every Indian living in the country is a Hindu, a term he explained included all those who were the sons and daughters of "Bharat Mata".

"They are descendants of Indian ancestors and who live in accordance with Indian culture," he said.

Bhagwat, who was addressing college-going Sangh volunteers in Indore on Friday, iterated that Muslims in India practised Islam but had common roots with Hindus in terms of nationality.

"Whose country is Germany? It is a country of Germans; Britain is a country of Britishers; America is a country of Americans... in the same way Hindustan is a country of Hindus. It does not mean that Hindustan is not the country of other people," he said.

