Ahmed Patel targeted

New Delhi: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani has insinuated a link between Sonia Gandhi's political secretary Ahmed Patel and an alleged Islamic State operative, prompting the Congress to read a fresh sign of jitters in the BJP ahead of the state elections in December.

Rupani had said on Friday night: "I congratulate the ATS (anti-terrorist squad) for catching two terrorists (lab technician Kasim Steamerwala and lawyer Ubed Mirza) on time.... Ahmed Patel is the person running the show at the hospital where Kasim was employed. We demand a clarification from the Congress and Ahmed Patel should resign from the Rajya Sabha."

The chief minister had claimed that two days before "being caught", Kasim had "resigned or his resignation was procured". "This looks suspicious. What is the connection? Did you know or you didn't? You have to tell the nation.... Ahmed Patel was earlier a trustee of the hospital, from which he resigned in 2014. However, he continued to run the show at the hospital," Rupani had added.

Kasim was a lab technician at the Sardar Patel Hospital and Heart Institute in Bharuch, which is run by a trust. Patel had been associated with the trust since 1979.

The Congress said the BJP was resorting to "dirty tricks", faced with "certain defeat" in the Assembly elections.

Patel tweeted that the allegations were "completely baseless".