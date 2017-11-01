The Telegraph
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > Affair axe on army officer

Affair axe on army officer
Our Special Correspondent

New Delhi: The army has sacked a married lieutenant colonel for his "unbecoming relationship" with a fellow officer's daughter, defence ministry sources have revealed.

An official said the decision was taken at the highest level, and "and after much deliberation", because of the sensitivity of the case. "An inquiry found the officer's conduct unbecoming of a senior officer," he said.

Sources said the sacked officer's wife had recently appealed unsuccessfully to defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reinstate her husband. The officer can now approach the civil courts to challenge his dismissal.

Senior officers at army headquarters declined to talk about the dismissal. "The armed forces demand high standards of morality," one official said.

There have been past instances of officers being fired for extra-marital relationships with fellow officers' wives.

However, the Supreme Court had in 2015 ordered the reinstatement of a navy commander who had been sacked for his alleged relationship with a fellow officer's wife, ruling that the alleged "adulterous relationship" appeared consensual.

A board of inquiry had held the commander guilty of exchanging explicit sexual messages and images, including his nude photographs, with the wife of another naval officer.

 More stories in India

  • India leaps up business chart
  • Sardar survived eraser:Modi
  • Warped idea being imposed: Rahul
  • Tinker tailor teacher spotted
  • Unintended Mini Cooper coup
  • Post-Doklam charm drive
  • Army help for Elphinstone
  • Autonomy rejection clouds J&K outreach
  • China culture date at Visva
  • Sushma reaches out on Milan muggings
  • Cheating scan on IPS officer
  • Congress flags Patel letter
  • Student cheer after road jeers for Shivraj
  • Cong cry for protest space
  • Toddler dies in Delhi slum eviction drive
  • Road crash damages
  • Extra seats for girls at NITs
  • Vyapam clean chit to CM
  • Crime scan on MPs
  • Compensation call on custody torture
  • BJP bets on hill warhorse
  • Flood fear in Chennai after rain
  • OBC quota in Class X talent search test
  • Hotel stay offer after assault
  • Sri Sri finds a comrade
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  