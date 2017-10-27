Adoption report flagged feeding 'challenge'

Sherin Mathews

New Delhi: Sherin Mathews, the three-year-old Indian girl whose adoptive father claimed she choked while drinking milk, was "adjusting well" at her new home in the US but feeding her was becoming a "challenge", according to reports submitted to the nodal adoption agency in India.

Sherin, whose body was found earlier this week after over a fortnight of searches since her disappearance on October 7 from home at Richardson in Texas, appeared "secure and comfortable", the reports said.

Sherin's father Wesley Mathews, 37, was rearrested on Monday and charged with first-degree felony injury to a child after conflicting statements to police. He had been earlier held for suspected child endangerment but was freed on bail.

The four reports were submitted by Holt International, the foreign adoption agency overseeing the case since Sherin was adopted in July 2016 from Nalanda Mother Teresa Anaath Seva Ashram, an orphanage in Bihar that is now shut, according to India's Central Adoption Resource Authority (Cara).

While mentioning "eating concerns" and saying "she (Sherin) likes to eat outside but not at home", the reports describe her as a child with "pleasant disposition" and quote her mother as saying the kid was "perfect for the family". "The child was undernourished right from the time she was adopted," Cara CEO Lt. Col. (retd) Deepak Kumar said. PTI