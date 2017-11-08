Act-of-war missile

Mohammed bin Salman London: Saudi Arabia has declared that a missile fired at its capital from Yemen over the weekend was an "act of war" by Iran, in the sharpest escalation in nearly three decades of mounting hostility between the two regional rivals. "We see this as an act of war," the Saudi foreign minister, Adel Jubair, said in an interview on CNN. "Iran cannot lob missiles at Saudi cities and towns and expect us not to take steps." The accusation, which Iran denied, came a day after a wave of arrests in Saudi Arabia that appeared to complete the consolidation of power by the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, 32. Taken together, the two actions signalled a new aggressiveness by the prince both at home and abroad, as well as a new and more dangerous stage in the Saudi cold war with Iran for dominance in the region. "Today confrontation is the name of the game," said Joseph A. Kechichian, a scholar at the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, who is close to the royal family. "This young man, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is not willing to roll over and play dead. If you challenge him, he is saying, he is going to respond." The accusations raise the threat of a direct military clash between the two regional heavyweights at a time when they are already fighting proxy wars in Yemen and Syria, as well as battles for political power in Iraq and Lebanon. By the end of Monday, a Saudi minister was accusing Lebanon of declaring war against Saudi Arabia as well. Even before the launching of the missile on Saturday, which was intercepted en route to Riyadh, the Saudi capital, the crown prince had staged another surprise demonstration of the kingdom's newly aggressive posture toward Iran and Lebanon. The prince hosted a visit from Saudi Arabia's chief Lebanese client, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who stunned the region by announcing his resignation, via video from Riyadh, in protest against Iran's undue influence in Lebanese politics. The Saudi claims that Iran had provided the missile could not be independently verified. Jubair, the foreign minister, said the missile had been smuggled into Yemen in parts, assembled in Yemen by operatives from Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of Iran, and fired from Yemen by Hezbollah. A statement from the Saudi Arabian news agency said "experts in military technology" had determined from the remains of that missile and one launched in July that both had come from Iran "for the purpose of attacking the kingdom." The top commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in Iran called the accusation of Iranian involvement in the missile attack "baseless". "These missiles were produced by the Yemenis and their military industry," the commander, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari, told the semi-official news agency Tasnim. New York Times News Service