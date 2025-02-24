AAP MLAs protest at Delhi CM’s office, demand BJP fulfill Rs 2,500 women’s allowance promise

AAP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi staged a protest outside the office of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the assembly on Monday, demanding the fulfilment of the BJP’s promise to provide Rs 2,500 to women in the city after the first Cabinet meeting.

"We asked for time from the Delhi CM two days ago. But we were not given time, so we are here outside her office in the assembly. We want to meet her regarding the promise of PM Modi to provide Rs 2,500 to women after the first Cabinet. Modi's guarantee is proving wrong," Atishi told PTI Videos after meeting CM Rekha Gupta.

Atishi further said that the chief minister had not given them any assurance but mentioned that she was trying her best to fulfil the promise by March 8.

The protest took place as the first session of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly commenced on Monday, marking the BJP's return to power after 26 years.

BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely was sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker and administered the oath by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at the Raj Niwas before the session began. As the senior-most legislator, Lovely will oversee the swearing-in of all newly elected MLAs.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was the first to take the oath, followed by her six Cabinet ministers. The remaining MLAs were sworn in thereafter. The proceedings began with legislators singing "Vande Mataram." Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva was present in the Speaker's gallery to witness the session.

The election for the new Speaker is set to take place later in the day, with BJP MLA Vijender Gupta likely to assume the position.

The BJP secured a decisive victory in the February 5 Assembly elections, winning 48 of the 70 seats and ending the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). With its return to power, the BJP now occupies the right side of the Speaker's chair, while AAP, which won 22 seats, sits in opposition on the left.

