Aadhaar plea

New Delhi: CPI leader Binoy Viswam has filed an application in the Supreme Court urging it to strike down as unconstitutional a section in the Income Tax Act that makes it compulsory for all taxpayers to link their Aadhaar numbers with their PAN cards.

In his petition Viswam has said a two-judge bench had in June upheld Section 139AA, but the matter needed to be looked into afresh in the light of the subsequent nine-judge bench ruling that the right to privacy was a fundamental right.

He said since the nine-judge constitution bench had recognised the right to privacy as a fundamental right and stressed the need for regulations in data collection, protection and security, the Aadhaar scheme and its linkage with PAN needed to be examined again.

According to the CPI leader, a large number of petitioners like him had refrained from enrolling for the Aadhaar scheme because of the fear of infringement of their right to privacy by state mechanisms and the assured belief that the programme was voluntary.

However, he complained that people were now being forced to agree to the enrolment by compelling them to part with personal details.

Viswam contended that Section 139AA was an example of "colourable legislation" as it sought to achieve compulsory enrolment for Aadhaar while "masquerading" as a move to bring transparency in income tax filings.