Aadhaar for railway attendance

Calcutta: Employees of Metro Rail in Calcutta will be among the first to be covered by an Aadhaar-based attendance system the railway ministry has devised to track down latecomers.

The attendance system will be first implemented in the offices of Metro Rail, all railway divisions, zones, workshops, factories and production units by November 30, PTI reported from New Delhi.

A section of Metro employees, who now record their attendance in a register, said their Aadhaar numbers were taken three months ago but they did not know the reason till now.