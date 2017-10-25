Aadhaar deadline for welfare extended, no word on bank accounts & phones

New Delhi, Oct. 25 (PTI): The deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to get the benefits of various government schemes would be extended till March 31 next year, the Union government told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The deadline linking the biometric ID issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India was December this year.

”We have decided to extend it till March 31, 2018,” Attorney General K.K. Venugopal told the bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud.

The counsel for the petitioners, who have challenged the government's move to make the biometric ID number mandatory for these schemes, raised the issue of the mandatory linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile telephone numbers.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan said the main Aadhaar matter should be heard soon, since the government, while extending the deadline, has not dropped the warnings of action against those who do not want to link their Aadhaar with either bank accounts or mobile numbers.

”Final hearing of the matter is necessary. They can make a statement that they will not take course of action against those who don't want to link Aadhaar,” Divan said.

When the Attorney General said that he wanted to take instructions on certain issues, the bench asked the Centre to mention the matter before it on Monday.