Saturday, October 28, 2017
68 let off in Shivaji 'slur' raid

Pune: Sixty-eight members of Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade were on Friday acquitted over the ransacking of a research institute in 2004 to protest alleged "disparaging" remarks by a foreign author about Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The remarks were allegedly made by James Laine in his book Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India. In the foreword of the book on the Maratha warrior king, Laine had mentioned the names of some of the researchers from Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute who had helped him in his work.

The mob had ransacked cupboards, smashed computers and destroyed thousands of rare manuscripts and other priceless articles in the attack on the institute on January 5, 2004.

The Mahabharat, manuscript and publication departments were damaged, besides the post-graduate teaching and research wings.

The institute was founded on July 6, 1917, and named after scholar and social reformer Ramkrishna Gopal Bhandarkar.

Seventy-two members of the Sambhaji Brigade were arrested and charged under various sections of the IPC, including those dealing with dacoity and rioting. Four of them died during the trial that lasted more than 13 years.

Speaking after the acquittals on Friday, defence lawyer Milind Pawar said the prosecution had examined nine witnesses in the case, but failed to establish the role of the 72 suspects.

"Of the 72 accused in the case, four died during the trial," Pawar added. PTI

