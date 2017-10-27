50-year pipedream, Centre tells top court

New Delhi: The Centre has accused the judiciary of passing orders that cannot be enforced for "another 50 years" as it questioned the Supreme Court's authority to examine parliamentary proceedings and reports by House panels. "You have read into Article 21 (right to life and liberty) 30 other fundamental rights like right to education, employment, eradication of poverty (and) so and so. But these rights are not implementable for another 50 years," attorney-general K.K. Venugopal told a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. "The government of the day has accepted this court's judgments as it does not want any confrontation with the judiciary," the law officer added. Venugopal did not elaborate but the context appears to be judgments the court has passed over decades, expanding the scope of Article 21 to include a host of rights, which the Centre feels cannot be enforced. Venugopal's comments came at a hearing on a petition that said the government allowed untested administration of a vaccine, manufactured by two powerful pharmaceutical companies, despite adverse comments by two House committees. The HPV vaccine, to prevent cervical cancer, is alleged to have led to a large number of deaths among tribal women, according to the PIL filed by social activist Kalpana Mehta. Venugopal said "Parliament will be in a very, very embarrassing situation" if courts insist on looking into House panel reports as there was a clear separation of powers between the judiciary, legislature and the executive. "It clearly impinges upon privileges and powers of members of the committee," he said. Justice Misra said the court could not shut its eyes when there was valuable material available to determine the government's actions. "We will test it on judicial parameters," the judge said. "The Union of India cannot remain alien to the decisions which are collective... we will appoint an independent committee to investigate, or we may ask the CBI to investigate, if there are deaths we may award compensation. Or we will appoint an expert committee." The attorney-general also referred to the court's directive banning sale of liquor within 500 metres of national and state highways, saying it had left lakhs of people jobless. It drew a sharp response from Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, another judge on the bench that also included Justices A.K. Sikri, A.M. Khanwilkar and Ashok Bhushan. Justice Chandrachud said the judgment had come on a submission from the Union government itself calling for such a ban. "We are sorry to say you have perhaps not read the judgment. Sorry to say the judgment was delivered on the affidavit filed by the Union ministry of transport calling for such measures," the judge said. "It's your own guidelines and dozens of advisories sent by the Union of India to the states for following such guidelines. We have only asked you and the states to implement these guidelines taking note of the fact that India is slowly becoming the accident capital of the world." Justice Chandrachud also referred to the recent apex court order banning sale of firecrackers in the Delhi-National Capital Region, which, he said, helped people to breathe a clean air. The arguments would resume on October 31.