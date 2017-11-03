The Telegraph
Friday, November 3, 2017
Bhopal police chief shunted, 4 suspended on rape victim's complaint

Bhopal, Nov. 3 (Agencies): The government on Friday suspended four officers and shunted the city’s police chief after reports that three police stations had cited jurisdiction issues to refuse to file the complaint of a woman who was allegedly gang-raped three days ago.

Madhya Pradesh’s police chief, Director General R.K. Shukla, said he was suspending three inspectors and one sub-inspector for their negligence, which led to the delay in registering the offence.

”We have suspended three station in-charges (of MP Nagar, Habibganj and GRP police stations), a sub-inspector and transferred the city SP to the police headquarters over the issue (of delay in registering a complaint),” he told PTI.

The action was taken after it was reported in the media that it took nearly 24 hours for the survivor to file a complaint, after three police stations refused to file a first-information report, citing jurisdiction issues, a senior police official said.

The police verified the media reports before taking action against the officers, he said.

The woman, a 22-year-old student, has alleged she was raped by four men near the railway tracks here when she was returning from a coaching class in MP Nagar, a police officer had said.

The incident had occurred on Tuesday night in the vicinity of the Habibganj railway station, but came to light on Thursday.

The police arrested all the four accused after the woman lodged a case with the Government Railway Police  at the Habibganj railway station. 

