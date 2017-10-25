To keep weight low, eat slow

India has not yet managed to control communicable diseases such as dengue, typhoid, tuberculosis and flu. What is worse, we are simultaneously facing an equal, if not greater, battle against lifestyle diseases. These non-communicable diseases - diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and cancer - are increasing at an alarming rate. They have a common denominator; they are more likely to affect obese individuals. Women (the main caregivers) are at particular risk, specially for ovarian and breast cancer. Now, obesity is not a perception. It is a statistic calculated by measuring the weight in kilograms and dividing it by the height in metre squared. This gives the BMI or body mass index of an individual. It is fairly accurate except in the cases of extremely muscular individuals like body builders. Someone with a BMI less than 18.5 is underweight, between 18.5 and 25 is normal, till 30 is overweight while anything above that is obese. A waist circumference of 90cm (40in) in men and 80cm (35in) in women is also defined as obesity. Weight gain occurs because of an imbalance between calories consumed and those expended. Often, we underestimate how much we eat and overestimate how little we work. The resting or basal metabolic rate (BMR) accounts for 60-75 per cent of daily calorie expenditure. Some people have lower metabolic rates and are more efficient at conserving calories. It declines by 1-2 per cent per decade after age 20. Around 45 per cent of Indian women and 25 per cent of men have a BMI greater than 25. Meals typically contain more than 700 calories each. Many snack on high calorie, fat dense foods. Women dislike waste, and are more likely to eat leftovers. They are less active than men and are more likely to gain weight faster after menopause. Humans are born with a certain number of fat cells; 8 per cent of these die yearly and are replaced. The number of fat cells remains constant through life. Weight changes are due to expansion and shrinkage of cells. It is better to eat a normal diet but reduce the intake by 25 per cent. A good idea is to eat SLOWLY, till the edge of hunger goes away and not until you are full. Multiple small meals are more effective. Aerobic activity alone will keep you fit but not help you lose weight. These sessions have to be interspersed with weight training and core strengthening. Two minutes of high intensity activity like 20 jumping jacks or pushups interspersed through the day are also very effective. Short maximal exertions trigger fat burning for up to two hours post-workout. Surgical procedures (bariatric surgery, liposuction) seem like an easy way out. But the weight comes back without diet and exercise. Maintaining ideal body weight throughout life means making lifestyle changes and needs to be a co-ordinated family effort. The writer is a paediatrician with a family practice at Vellore and author of Staying Healthy in Modern India. If you have any questions on health issues please write to [email protected]