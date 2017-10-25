TAI CHI MINIMISES FALLS Practicing the Chinese martial arts tai chi seems to help older people avoid falls. This exercise form involves a series of structured movements that slowly shift the centre of balance from one leg to another. Ten randomised trials analysing the effect of tai chi on the incidence of falls - compared to usual care or other treatments such as physical therapy, stretching or exercise - found that it reduced falls by 43 per cent in those followed for less than a year and by 13 per cent in those followed longer. There was also an indication that even where falls did occur, injuries did not. The study was published in The Journal of the American Geriatric Society. Falls are a leading cause of broken bones in older people. Lead author, Rafael Lomas-Vega of the University of Jaen in Spain, said that none of the studies showed any adverse effects of tai chi. DIRTY AIR CAN HARM KIDNEYS While previous studies have linked high levels of fine particulate matter - known as PM 2.5 - to cardiovascular disease and stroke, a new study has found that it also leads to kidney disease. Using data on air pollution from Nasa and the Environmental Protection Agency in the US, the researchers found that increases in PM 2.5 corresponded directly with decreases in GFR, indicating worsening kidney function. PM 2.5 particles are small enough to enter the bloodstream where they make their way to the kidneys. The scientists calculate that in the US alone "unhealthy" pollution levels lead to an annual increase of 44,793 cases of chronic kidney disease, and 2,438 cases of end-stage kidney disease requiring dialysis. BP LINK TO DEMENTIA Women with high blood pressure in their 40s are at increased risk for dementia in later years, a study out in Neurology found. The same, however, does not hold true for men. Women who were hypertensive at an age of 44 had a 68 per cent higher risk for dementia than those with normal pressure. TREAT REFLUX WITH DIET Following a Mediterranean diet can be just as effective as taking proton pump inhibitors [what we know as Pan 40] in treating laryngopharyngeal reflux, or LPR, in which stomach acid comes up to the throat. The same is not, however, true for GERD, which is more common in India. The retrospective study was out in JAMA Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery.