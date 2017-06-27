Nowadays news sites usually have a free "RSS feed". It is a little XML web page that contains the headline, date/time and a description of each new item that the site is publishing. You install a piece of software called an "RSS reader" on your machine. You connect it to the RSS feeds for your favourite sites. Then, when you click the "update" button in your RSS reader, it goes out and checks the RSS feeds of your sites. It tells you the title and description of all the new stuff that all the sites have published. Then you can pick and choose what you want to read. RSS gives you a much quicker way to keep up-to-date. Popular RSS Readers Don't have an RSS reader installed on your machine? Here are some of the popular ones: • SharpReader

• NewsGator

• NetNewsWire

• Mozilla (built into the browser)

• FeedDemon

• RssBandit

• Shrook

• Feedreader Check in Google for information on each of these programs and pick the one that feels best to you. If you are looking for one that is very simple and free, you might want to download FeedReader.