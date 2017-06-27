The Telegraph e-Paper
The Telegraph Feeds
Jharkhand
Add the url of this page to your feed reader for automated updates.
Stories in this section:
Capital cops map mind of snatchers
Ranchi police have started an innovative way to curb frequent snatchings in the city in the wake of ... | Read
Station vigil hits visual hurdle
Armed with 48 surveillance cameras, railway police had in May 2010 promised passengers of Tatanagar ... | Read
Mango power pangs to ease
The state power conglomerate has promised regular power supply to Mango from the next month, its ass... | Read
Property rap for violence
Police are likely to attach the properties of 21 out of 57 people wanted for the May 20 violence in ... | Read
BJP bullish on tenancy Bills
The state BJP president today said the government would pursue Chotanagpur and Santhal Pargana tenan... | Read
Real estate dealer shot at
A Wasseypur-based property dealer was grievously injured when two masked assailants fired at him in ... | Read
Olympic ethics panel nod to capital
A core wing of the International Olympic Committee has given provisional recognition to the Indian c... | Read
Body blow to family on Id, brawl suspect
The battered body of a 22-year-old man, who was supposed to be celebrating Id with his family in his... | Read
Leaders defend rail line closure
The Dhanbad district unit of BJP on Monday tried to assuage common people's frustrations over the cl... | Read
Tata zoo plans to invite exotic feathered friends
Jamshedpur zoo, which is planning to welcome exotic off-shore avian species in the hope of drawing m... | Read
