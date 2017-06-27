The Telegraph e-Paper
The Telegraph Feeds
International
Add the url of this page to your feed reader for automated updates.
Stories in this section:
US apex court to hear travel ban case
The Supreme Court announced today that it would decide whether President Trump's revised travel ban ... | Read
No iftar
Donald Trump has broken with a two-decade-sold tradition of hosting an iftar meal at the White House... | Read
Burn victims overwhelm Pak hospitals
Pakistani hospitals today struggled to treat scores of severely burned victims of a fuel tanker expl... | Read
China laureate leaves prison for cancer care
Liu Xiaobo, the jailed Chinese dissident who received the Nobel Peace Prize for his writings promoti... | Read
First female officer leads Changing of the Guard
A Canadian soldier became the first female infantry officer to take command of troops guarding Queen... | Read
Dali body to be exhumed
A Spanish judge today ordered the remains of artist Salvador Dali to be exhumed to settle a paternit... | Read
DUP deal gives Maya lifeline
Jeremy Corbyn will be kept out of 10 Downing Street, for the foreseeable future after Theresa May si... | Read
Rowling marks 20 years of Potter
J.K. Rowling marked the publication 20 years ago on June 26, 1997, of Harry Potter And The Philosoph... | Read
