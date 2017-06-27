|
US apex court to hear travel ban case
The Supreme Court announced today that it would decide whether President Trump's revised travel ban ...
No
iftar
Donald Trump has broken with a two-decade-sold tradition of hosting an iftar meal at the White House...
Burn victims overwhelm Pak hospitals
Pakistani hospitals today struggled to treat scores of severely burned victims of a fuel tanker expl...
China laureate leaves prison for cancer care
Liu Xiaobo, the jailed Chinese dissident who received the Nobel Peace Prize for his writings promoti...
First female officer leads Changing of the Guard
A Canadian soldier became the first female infantry officer to take command of troops guarding Queen...
Dali body to be exhumed
A Spanish judge today ordered the remains of artist Salvador Dali to be exhumed to settle a paternit...
DUP deal gives Maya lifeline
Jeremy Corbyn will be kept out of 10 Downing Street, for the foreseeable future after Theresa May si...
Rowling marks 20 years of Potter
J.K. Rowling marked the publication 20 years ago on June 26, 1997, of Harry Potter And The Philosoph...