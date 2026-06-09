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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 June 2026

‘Bhooth Bangla’ OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy

Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie hit theatres on April 17

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.06.26, 10:00 AM
Bhooth Bangla OTT release

Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhooth Bangla’ File picture

Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy Bhooth Bangla will be available to stream on Netflix from June 12. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie hit theatres on April 17.

Bhooth Bangla marks the long-awaited reunion of director Priyadarshan with Akshay and Paresh Rawal, rekindling their celebrated on-screen chemistry.

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The cast also includes Asrani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film is set in the early 2000s and kicks off with a spooky legend. In the village of Mangalpur, a spirit called Vadhusur is said to abduct brides on their wedding night.

Arjun Acharya (Akshay), who’s been living in London and is neck-deep in financial trouble, returns to India after inheriting his ancestral palace. With his sister Meera’s (Mithila Palkar) wedding coming up, he decides to fix up the property before the family gathers for festivities.

However, Arjun’s arrival in Mangalpur acts as a trigger to wake up the spirit of Vadhusur, with the life of his sister on the line.

Bhooth Bangla also reunites Akshay and Tabu after 25 years. The two actors have previously worked together in films such as Hera Pheri and Tu Chor Main Sipahi.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner, Bhooth Bangla has been made in association with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. Co-producers include Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in Ahmed Khan’s Welcome To The Jungle. The third instalment of the Welcome film franchise is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26.

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