Van Damme to star in The Bouncer

Picture: @JCVD

Los Angeles, Nov. 3 (PTI): Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to topline action-packed thriller “The Bouncer”.

Julien Leclercq is directing the project, reported Variety.

Van Damme will star as Lukas, a nightclub bouncer in his fifties who struggles to raise his eight-year-old daughter. One day, Lukas loses control during an altercation with a client and ends up in jail, while his daughter gets placed under the care of social services. But things take an unexpected turn when Interpol recruits Lukas to bring down a Dutch ringleader operating from Belgium in exchange for his daughter's custody.

”The Bouncer” was penned by Jeremie Guez, an up-and- coming screenwriter.

Production on the film is set to being in January.