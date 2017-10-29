Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline, if you had a judwaa (twin), what would you make her do?

I would like to blame… you know, when I am trying to say no to something, I would actually say that the other person said ‘can’t do it’! Because I personally find it very difficult to say no.

Fave judwaa film?

Judwaa.

A male co-star who makes you laugh, is like a bro, gives you a warm fuzzy feeling, gets on your nerves?

Makes me laugh would be Akshay Kumar, Varun (Dhawan, in picture left) gives warm fuzzy feeling and gets on my nerves… bro will be Tiger (Shroff)… John (Abraham).

Which international celeb would you say ‘Chalta hai kya’ to?

Leonardo DiCaprio (smiles).

A rumour that you wished was true?

I once heard that I was dating Jackie Chan!

If you had a superpower what would it be?

I would fly!

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee, if you had a judwaa, what would you make her do?

I would use her for attendance proxy.

Fave judwaa film?

Chaalbaaz.

A male co-star who makes you laugh, is like a bro, gives you a warm fuzzy feeling, gets on your nerves?

Akshay Kumar makes me laugh; I think I get on people’s nerves (laughs)! Bachchan Sir is very, very warm, and I wish I could call Bachchan Sir bro!

Which international celeb would you say ‘Chalti hai kya’ to?

Sam Claflin, Andy Murray and Robert Downey Jr! I want all of them to come 9 se 12!

A rumour that you wished was true?

That I am doing a film with Shoojitda (Sircar). And after Naam Shabana, it came out that I was doing another film with Neeraj Pandey. I wish they were true (smiles).

If you had a superpower what would it be?

Invisibility!

— Pramita Ghosh