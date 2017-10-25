TWIST IN THE TAIL

Ten years after introducing us to the introvert Aditya Kashyap, stuck in an unsavoury personal pickle, and the bubbly, high-spirited Geet Dhillon, director Imtiaz Ali reveals that he would have loved to make some changes to Jab We Met (October 2007). But he can’t. “Now that 10 years have passed and people are still loving it, I would resist from doing that, otherwise I will get beaten up by fans,” he says. We take our cue from him and suggest changes — to some other well-loved Bollywood movies.



Taare Zameen Par (December 2007) Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi (Darsheel Safary) is a terribly misunderstood kid till Nikumbh Sir (Aamir Khan) comes along. The art teacher is the first person to recognise Ishaan’s struggle with dyslexia and his enormous talent as a painter. Nikumbh helps Ishaan find himself and organises a painting competition at school to prove to the world what Ishaan can do. Ishaan wins — a feat that makes his parents proud of him, for the first time. But why resort to a competition, when all Ishaan’s parents really need to do is to accept their beautiful, gifted child as he is, prize or no prize?



Kahaani (March 2012) A heavily pregnant Vidya Bagchi (Vidya Balan) is on a mission to find her husband. The end is stunning — she finds her husband’s killer, and it turns out that she had donned a prosthetic belly all along to throw everyone off the track. But Vidya, who got so immersed in her role that she almost began to believe her husband was alive again, had really been pregnant before. She had a miscarriage after her husband’s death. What if had had the baby and then set out on her dangerous journey?



Barfi! (September 2012) When Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor), who is deaf and mute, is in love with the autistic Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra), Shruti (Ileana D’Cruz) is still in love with Barfi, her former lover. Though Barfi chooses Jhilmil, Shruti’s love for Barfi stays on. Too good

to be true? What if Shruti wasn’t married (to Jisshu Sengupta)? Let’s imagine Barfi, more ordinary, and dumping Jhilmil, as he feels only Shruti can bring some colour in his otherwise dull life. So we leave Jhilmil, heart-broken, bereft under the lamppost, where she had once held Barfi’s hands. It takes courage to make Barfi’s choice.



Jab Tak Hai Jaan (November 2012) Shah Rukh Khan’s Samar Anand is shattered when Meera Thapar (Katrina Kaif) leaves him, believing she is unlucky for him. Upset, Samar leaves and enlists in the Army and rises to be a major and bomb-disposal expert. An accident leaves him with amnesia. Defusing a bomb on the Tube jogs his memory back. He goes back to Kashmir. The last scene has Anand attempting to defuse a bomb: he does it, walks to Meera and proposes to her. We can’t help but wonder if it could have had an edgier ending with things going wrong.



Bajrangi Bhaijaan (July 2015) Bajrangi is trying to take Munni home across the border to Pakistan, despite the Pakistan army. Munni gets home, but Bajrangi ends up in jail. Rajesh Sharma’s Hamid Khan checks out Bajrangi’s story and takes matters in his own hands.

Hamid takes the prisoner to the Narowal checkpost, calling people on either side of the border to come out in support of Bajrangi. The officers at the border also respond to the call, but what if things went wrong and Bajrangi ended up a martyr?