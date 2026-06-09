Tanmay Bhat takes sly dig at Ranveer Singh’s exit from Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’

Comedian Tanmay Bhat has taken a sly dig at actor Ranveer Singh amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the latter’s reported exit from Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar.

The remark came during Tanmay’s appearance in a video on his YouTube channel featuring actor Varun Dhawan, alongside comedians Rohan Joshi, Piyush Sharma, and Zakir Khan.

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In the clip, Tanmay is heard telling Varun, “Varun, anyone who has ever worked with you has always said that despite being a big Bollywood star, you’re still like professional, committed, reliable. Which is incidentally, exactly the kind of actor that Farhan Akhtar is looking for right now. I don’t know, maybe you should…”

The line drew immediate laughter from everyone present. As the exchange continued, the panel leaned into the joke, with one participant quipping, “Don No. 1,” while another added, “Main tera Don,” prompting Varun Dhawan himself to repeat “Main Tera Don” as the group broke into laughter.

Ranveer had reportedly quit Farhan’s Don 3 in December 2025, causing a Rs 45-crore loss to the producers. The matter reached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which had earlier issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer.

Ranveer was announced as the lead for Don 3 in 2023, succeeding Shah Rukh Khan, who led the earlier instalments Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011).