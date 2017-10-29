Superstar's secret

CELEBRITY CIRCUS - BHARATHI S. PRADHAN It looks like Aamir Khan miscalculated this time. And it gives rise to the feeling that perhaps he needs to question his perceived infallibility. It is true that unlike the last few Diwalis, when two big egos (e.g. Devgn vs Yash Raj or SRK vs Bhansali) would have a noisy clash at the box office, Aamir and Ajay kept it civil this year with nary a verbal punch thrown at each other. So Khan's Secret Superstar ( SS) and Devgn's Golmaal Again (GA), two vastly different kinds of films, made it to the halls without a fuss. But it is also true that Aamir used his clout with theatre owners, especially Ajay Bijli of PVR Cinemas, when he called up personally to get 1,800+ screens and more shows per day than GA. Aamir also released his film a day before his competitor. All's fair in the film business but Aamir has to do something about his PR cronies who failed to give him a realistic picture. They started off by extolling - and frankly, over-rating - his film and predicting blockbuster collections. It opened somewhat tamely, Rs 4 .75 crore on Thursday, Rs 9 crore on Friday and Rs 8.5 crore on Saturday before sliding down to Rs 2.75 crore by the sixth day. The Khan-backers, who'd gone as wrong as the actor-producer himself, whimpered that the collections were positive for "such a film", a term that translates into small and non-mainstream. There was also the weak defence that it had "only Aamir" as its sole draw. But didn't Dangal too have "only Aamir"? The truth is, Aamir can't have it both ways. If SS was "such a film", why did he hog so many shows, in some venues at the expense of Golmaal? On the other hand, GA crossed Rs 100-crore by day 5. Theatres crammed with Aamir's film had to whittle down the number of shows by Monday. Laughably, loyalists put out that Aamir had "graciously" given away some shows to the Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty film. Actually, SS' failure to notch up gargantuan numbers was the more judicious reason for this. Of course, Aamir as producer will take home a handsome profit as SS has done decently well but nowhere near the dizzy amounts he pocketed after Dangal and PK. Perhaps this little deflation was needed as Aamir was being touted as the biggest global star of all because of the ovation his last two biggies got from over-populated China and India. Dangal beat even the far costlier Baahubali in worldwide sales. Did he start believing that he deserved the crown? There are enough people around a star to make him feel invincible. In their enthusiasm to chuff up Aamir, most reviewers and well-wishers around him didn't point out SS' many minuses. Although it was healthy cinema and emitted the right social messages about domestic violence and the aspirations of the girl child, it wasn't a path-breaking thought. Films like Lipstick Under My Burkha had already said more or less the same things. A film trade insider observed, "Aamir must've hoped that his film about a Muslim family would stir a controversy but there were no objections or protests from any group. So it didn't create the pre-release curiosity that helped Lipstick." Like Aamir, perhaps the current government also needs a reality check. Around the time Vasundhara Raje tried to have her "gag bill" passed, the BJP made an undemocratic demand that dialogues criticising the GST and certain medical health policies be muted in the Tamil film, Mersal. Having seen the film, one can vouch that the lines would've gone unnoticed if Mersal hadn't attracted prime time debate. Like Raje's bill, which rightly had to go into cold storage, no amount of whataboutery over Indu Sarkar or 1975 justified the ruling party's ruckus over a censored film. In fact, like the controversy helped Lipstick, the masala Mersal only went on to register hysterical collections. Worse, with its hero Joseph Vijay clearly harbouring political ambitions, perhaps the BJP has unwittingly created a political monster too. Embedded in this is a lesson for those who play politics over a film. Bharathi S. Pradhan is a senior journalist and author