Sunny Deol’s ‘Batwara 1947’ to clash with Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Awarapan 2’ this Independence Day

Sunny Deol’s upcoming period drama Batwara 1947 has locked August 14 release date, the makers announced on Tuesday. The film is set to clash with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 at the box office.

Also featuring Preity Zinta, the film was previously titled Lahore 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it is backed by Aamir Khan Productions.

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Taking to X, the production house wrote, “In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026.”

The poster shows Sunny in the midst of the Partition war, offering a glimpse of his struggle as he fights to protect his family. He is seen standing with a torch before Preity Zinta and their two children, who appear frightened amid the riots.

Batwara 1947 was announced in October 2024. The film marks the first collaboration between Sunny and Aamir.

While Sunny has collaborated with Santoshi on Damini and Ghayal, Aamir has worked with him in Andaz Apna Apna and Damini as well.

The film marks Sunny and Preity’s reunion after having worked together on films like Dillagi (1999), The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003), Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke (2001), Farz (2001) and Heroes (2008).

Sunny and Preity will be joined by veteran actress Shabana Azmi in the film, who will star in a key role.

Batwara 1947 also stars Abhimanyu Singh, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal.

The film features music by A.R. Rahman, lyrics by Javed Akhtar and dialogues by Santoshi and Asghar Wajahat.

Santosh Sivan has worked on the cinematography, with editing by Shyam Salgaonkar, sound design by Resul Pookutty, and production design by Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray.

Preity was last seen in the 2018 action-comedy Bhaiaji Superhit alongside Sunny. Sunny, on the other hand, was last seen in Border 2.