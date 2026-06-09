Shraddha Kapoor’s next film ‘Eetha’ set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Vvan’

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Eetha, based on the life of Marathi Lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, is scheduled to release on August 28.

The film also features Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and is produced under Maddock Films by Dinesh Vijan. It is directed by Laxman Utekar, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project also marks Kapoor’s reunion with Vijan following their collaboration on the Stree franchise. Vijan and Utekar have previously worked together on Chhaava, which featured Vicky Kaushal.

At the box office, Eetha will compete with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Vvan - Force of the Forest.

Narayangaonkar emerged as a prominent figure in Maharashtra’s folk theatre tradition, known for her performances in Lavani and Tamasha. She received two Presidential medals in 1957 and 1990 for her contributions to traditional folk art.

Kapoor was last seen in the 2024 release Stree 2, a sequel to the 2018 film Stree.