Rukmini Vasanth files cybercrime complaint over viral AI-generated bikini images

Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth has filed a cybercrime complaint after AI-generated images and videos falsely depicting her in a bikini circulated online.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event in Bengaluru on Saturday, Rukmini confirmed that she had approached the authorities over the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have just filed the police complaint. So, I have full faith that our cybercrime department will look into it. Not just actresses, this happens to a lot of girls. I don’t think it’s something to be done. It starts with actresses, but girls will face problems too if this continues. So, people should think about it. There are positives to AI, but only if you use it positively, not negatively,” she told reporters, according to Hindustan Times.

On what punishment should be given to those creating such content, she added, “That will be decided by cybercrime. That’s really not for us to decide. Now that I am in this situation, I have raised the complaint. Now the cybercrime police will look into it.”

Rukmini had earlier issued a statement on social media condemning the circulation of the fabricated content.

“My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy,” the statement read.

“We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content,” the Kantara: Chapter 1 actress added.

Also Read Rukimini Vasanth warns of strict legal action against ‘AI-generated’ bikini pics

On the work front, Rukmini has Toxic and Dragon lined up. Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas, also stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel, also stars Jr NTR.