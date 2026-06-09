Ridley Scott’s sci-fi film ‘The Dog Stars’ sets August release date, trailer out

The first trailer for The Dog Stars has been released, offering the first extended look at Jacob Elordi in director Ridley Scott’s upcoming sci-fi survival thriller.

Released by 20th Century Studios, the two-minute video presents a bleak post-apocalyptic setting where danger is constant and trust is scarce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adapted from The Dog Stars by screenwriter Mark L. Smith, the film follows Hig (Elordi), a young pilot struggling for survival after a global catastrophe. A mysterious radio transmission pushes him beyond the confines of his isolated existence.

“In a post-apocalyptic world where a virus has decimated humanity, a bereaved pilot and his loyal dog survive in an abandoned airport. When an inexplicable radio transmission pierces the silence, the pilot embarks on a dangerous journey beyond the horizon, risking everything to discover if hope and humanity still exist,” the official logline reads.

The ensemble cast also includes Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Guy Pearce.

Producers on the project include Scott, Smith, Michael Pruss and Cliff Roberts, with executive production from Lily Brooks-Dalton, Brandon Scott Smith, Peter Heller and Aidan Elliott.

Scott, a four-time Oscar nominee known for films including Alien and The Martian, returns to science fiction with the adaptation.

The Dog Stars is scheduled for theatrical release on August 28.