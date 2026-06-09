Ram Charan-starrer ‘Peddi’ joins Rs 300-crore club globally within five days of release

Ram Charan-led sports action drama Peddi has grossed over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office within five days of release, according to figures shared by its production house.

The film, directed by Buchi Sana and released in theatres on June 4, also features Shiva Rajkumar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. The supporting cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Production banner Vriddhi Cinemas announced the latest box office update on its official X handle on Tuesday. The film opened strongly with Rs 135.36 crore and went on to collect Rs 236.7 crore over its first weekend. Its cumulative global gross now stands at Rs 315 crore.

Sharing the milestone, the studio wrote on X, “BOX OFFICE CHAMPION #PEDDI continues his dominance. #Peddi collects a gross of over 315 CRORES + GROSS WORLDWIDE in 5 days. #PEDDI Now In Cinemas https ://linktr.ee/PEDDITickets”.

The story of Peddi is set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh and follows a lower-caste villager who takes up wrestling to earn recognition and dignity for his community.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Music for the film is composed by A. R. Rahman.