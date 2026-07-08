Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after suspected insect bite during Prabhas film shoot

Actor Rajesh Sharma has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after reportedly suffering a suspected insect bite while shooting for an upcoming film starring actor Prabhas at Ramoji Film City, according to a statement issued by actress Sudipa Chatterjee and filmmaker-producer Agnidev Chatterjee.

The statement said Sharma was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation after pack-up when he felt what was believed to be an insect bite, possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider.

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As the bite did not initially appear serious, he did not seek immediate medical attention.

Around six hours later, the actor reportedly developed severe pain in his right leg and began feeling unwell. Despite his condition worsening, he boarded a flight to Kolkata. During the journey, he developed a high fever, became increasingly restless and his health deteriorated further.

Sharma was admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata the following day.

According to the statement, he continues to suffer from high fever, breathlessness and a rapidly progressing infection in his right leg. The infection has reportedly spread from his toes to his knee, with large blisters developing over the affected area.

According to Dr. Avijit Bhattacharya, it is too early to make any definite assessment.

Sharma remains under close observation and is not yet out of danger, the statement said. Doctors are monitoring him for possible complications, including the risk of a blood clot that could become life-threatening if it travels to the lungs. The hospital team is carrying out the necessary investigations and treatment.

A further medical update will be shared after the hospital issues an official assessment.

“We sincerely thank everyone for their love, prayers, and support especially the media, the Bengal Motion Pictures Artists' Forum, Rajesh's friends and well-wishers, and above all, Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee, who has been a constant source of guidance and support during this difficult time,” Sudipa and Agnidev added.