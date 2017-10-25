Para puja fight

The power of para bonding came to the fore at the award ceremony of Rexona presents The Telegraph Puja Premier League (PPL) 2017 at Park Plaza on October 17. The fight among 10 para pujas spread across Calcutta with 10 screen stars rooting for them had started from Mahalaya. Rrishii Kaushik, Sreelekha Mitra and Koneenica Banerjee joined in to hand over the awards. Glimpses from the night... WINNER: Hatibagan Sarbojanin TV heart-throb Rrishii Kaushik, and actresses Sreelekha Mitra and Koneenica Banerjee handed over the Puja Premier League 2017 trophy and a cheque for Rs 50,000 to Hatibagan Sarbojanin. “Only 10 puja pandals out of thousands get to participate in PPL, so getting chosen itself is a prestigious matter. Last year we were second runners-up, so we really gave our best so that we could take home the winners trophy this year. We love how the pandal, the atmosphere and the cultural events are looked into in PPL. For us PPL is the curtain-raiser for Durga Puja,” said Anindya Dasgupta, publicity secretary of Hatibagan Sarbojanin. “I was super happy to hand over the trophy to Hatibagan Sarbojanin, the puja committee I was rooting for. The para girls were really talented and their pandal was beautiful too,” said Koneenica, the lead actress of TV serial Andarmahal. FIRST RUNNER-UP: Shibmandir Shibmandir (near Menoka cinema) received the first runner-up trophy and a cheque for Rs 30,000. “We tend to concentrate on pandal decoration because that is what most competitions focus on, but due to PPL, the cultural events get importance and the entire para comes together. We have already started planning for next year so that we can win!” said Partha Ghosh, general secretary of the puja committee. SECOND RUNNER-UP: Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra The Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra puja committee placed third and took home a cheque for Rs 20,000, which they received from (second from left) Jyothsna Sekar, consumer cluster manager, Hindustan Unilever. “PPL not only captures the beauty of the puja pandals but also the talent hidden in the para, making everyone confident like Rexona. The entire event came together really well,” said Jyothsna. (L-R) Sreelekha Mitra and Koneenica Banerjee matched steps to folk songs on stage as Rrishii Kaushik looked on. Malancha Dasgupta

Pictures: B. Halder