Dreamcatcher

Zaira Wasim in Secret Superstar WE ALL ARE INSIYA “Dream dekhna toh basic hota hai. Dream dekhna sab ko allowed hona chahiye.” “Dreams”. We all have them, we all nurture them… some are lucky to see them come alive, most watch them helplessly die out. But we all dream. Sitting in that dark theatre with many others — each with a dream, realised or unfulfilled — I developed a kind of bond not only with Zaira Wasim’s Insiya, but with the homemaker sitting next to me who struggled to hold back her tears, the teenager, possibly struggling to convince the world about his dream, in the row before me, the man, a dreamer then and probably one even now…. Dreams have that power of binding us. Insiya’s world — a middle-class conservative set-up in Vadodara — may be nothing like ours, but there’s an Insiya in all of us. Someone trying to carve an identity against all odds, struggling to break free. Secret Superstar is a predictable story — we’ve all seen this kind of an underdog story before — but it works because like us, Insiya isn’t perfect. In fact, her dreams sometimes make her selfish. We all are guilty of that. Secret Superstar is a manipulative film, but, probably for the first time, I didn’t mind that all. For Insiya’s dream — of becoming a singer on the surface, but exemplifying so much more than that — became my dream and I found myself rooting for her... as a singer, as a woman, as a child. One more reason to love Secret Superstar? It’s that rare film in the Bolly commercial space about teens — their wants and needs, their problems and perils. The beginning of many more? I sure hope so. Priyanka Roy A GOOD FILM CAN WORK EVEN WITHOUT A ‘STAR’ I didn’t know what to expect when I went in for Secret Superstar. But once it started, I realised that watching it was probably the best decision of my day. The theme of teenage aspirations and breaking boundaries moved me. But it was the relationships that stood out... the bond between Insiya and her mother (Najma, played by Meher Vij), the beginning of teenage love between Insiya and Chintan (Tirth Sharma) and the relationship between Insiya and her brother Guddu (Kabir Sajid) — especially when he tried to fix her broken laptop — were special. The way she tried fulfilling her dreams of being a singer despite her father’s opposition inspired me a lot. Despite Aamir Khan’s spot-on cameo, the film is a perfect example of how a good film can work even without a ‘star’. Sulogna Ghosh, third year, St. Xavier’s College RAISES THE RIGHT QUESTIONS On the whole, the film bowled me over. It puts out some real issues in a brutally honest manner. It’s heart-wrenching and also raises the right questions. It has its problems, but manages to stay genuine, at least in the first 45 minutes. The problem arises in the third act where everything is resolved in a fairy tale manner which, I think, neutralises the strong impact of the previous acts and dampens the overall genuineness of the movie. Bihan Banerjee, second year, Ramakrishna Mission Residential College, Narendrapur AN ENTERTAINER WITH A MESSAGE The progressive-minded megastar Aamir Khan has come up again with something brilliant. Depicting how the ambitions of Indian teenagers are buried by their conservative families, the film is also entertaining. Amazingly acted, Secret Superstar conveys a very important message… how women should be treated and how every Indian teenager should at least be allowed to “dream”. Archishman Bhattacharya, first year, KIIT University IF YOU ARE TRUE TO YOUR DREAMS, THEY WILL COME TRUE Once in a while there comes a film that tugs at your tear ducts and compels you to think. Secret Superstar makes us ponder about how many Insiyas are there in our country whose voice is suppressed and dreams trampled because of our misogynist society. “Dreams”. This six-letter word is what keeps us going, what inspires us to get up in the morning. The film shows that obstacles, from society or from within, will come up all the time, but we should never give up on our dreams. If we are true to them, they are bound to come true. The film beautifully portrays the mother-daughter relationship. It makes us believe that, no matter what, our mothers will always be there to protect us. Secret Superstar is not just worth a watch because of the performances by the cast (Zaira Wasim deserves special applause), but also to realise that our mothers are special. Pathikrit Bose,

third year, Bhawanipur Education Society College ORDINARY PEOPLE WITH EXTRAORDINARY STRENGTH For me, Secret Superstar will go down in Bolly as a classic. It’s a film with a sensible message and salutes the right kind of heroes among us. It shows how ordinary people living ordinary lives have an innate strength they never thought they had. The film does a fantastic job of building each character and their behaviour towards each other. Seeing the mother and daugher stand up for each other in the end brought tears to my eyes. Salute to all the mothers in the world!

Also, domestic abuse is often swept under the carpet but this movie puts it right out there. While there is no immediate remedy to abuse spelt out in the film, it shows how the only way to resolve a toxic relationship is to get out of it. Saksham Karwal,

co-founder, SeenIt.In