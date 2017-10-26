The Telegraph
Thursday, October 26, 2017
New way to wear BASICS 

- The wardrobe staples are the foundations of your style. When nothing else works, the black tee or a white shirt does. They are eternal and versatile. But sometimes they need a perk-up 

Pair the black tee with a red scarf (the classic look), or a statement neckpiece, or waist jewellery like a cummerbund (try it, do!). Or slap on a patchwork jacket, and walk into a any party. But try only one of these things at a time.

Pull over a short, loose, see-through top over your button-down white shirt. Roll up the sleeves to your elbow or above, if possible, and wear a wide stone-studded bracelet.

Wear your white shirt over a slinky dress, which you can’t wear everywhere.

Wear knee-length boots over your jeans.

Roll up the jeans, to your ankles, to below your knees if you have calves to show off.

Buy a length of narrow glass-encrusted Rajasthani embroidered panel (available in Gurjari) and use it as a belt for your jeans. Let the ends hang loose at a side. Tuck your shirt in.

Strap a colourful, across-the-shoulder bag on to yourself to make your jeans stand out.

Wear the off-white dupatta as a sarong as you host a party. 

