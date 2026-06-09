Netflix offers a first-look at the mystery-solving canine in ‘Scooby Doo: Origins’

Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming live-action series based on Scooby-Doo, teasing the origin of the iconic mystery-solving team.

The series is officially titled Scooby-Doo: Origins. Production is currently underway in Atlanta, with a premiere scheduled for 2027.

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In a social media post, the streamer showed the beloved sleuthing canine running through woods near a summer camp before encountering Shaggy, marking the start of their friendship.

“SCOOBY IS FINALLY REAL!!! Meet the goodest boy in Scooby-Doo: Origins, coming to Netflix in 2027,” the caption read.

As previously announced, the Mystery Inc. lineup includes Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones, Tanner Hagen as Norville “Shaggy” Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, and Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake.

Paul Walter Hauser is also attached in an undisclosed role. The streamer previously shared an initial look at the cast in April.

The official logline positions the project as a modern reimagining of the classic cartoon. “During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy (Hagen) and Daphne (Grace) get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder,” the logline reads. “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma (Fortson), and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy (Jenkins), they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

The series is written and showrun by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, who also executive produce alongside André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Adrienne Erickson under their Midnight Radio banner.

Berlanti Productions executives Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman also executive produce. Toby Haynes will direct and executive produce the first episode.

Warner Bros. Television is producing the series under an overall deal involving Berlanti Productions.