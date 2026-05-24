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regular-article-logo Sunday, 24 May 2026

'My family’s motto is to make people laugh': Varun Dhawan on the legacy of his father David Dhawan

Varun headlines David’s upcoming comedy film ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ set to hit theatres on June 4

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.05.26, 10:19 AM
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan File Picture

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday said his only goal has always been to entertain audiences, a philosophy he said he imbibed from his filmmaker father David Dhawan.

Varun was speaking at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which marks David Dhawan's comeback after a gap of six years.

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“It is amazing that this man is actually making a film at this age and at a time when we are questioning cinema. Every Friday, we all question and think, 'if this will work or not.' This is a David Dhawan film and made on his conviction to make you laugh,” Varun told reporters.

“If my family has had one motto, it's been to make people laugh. My father has only one motto that he wants to make people laugh,” he said.

David Dhawan, who delivered several comedy hits such as Raja Babu, Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Biwi No. 1 and Partner, said he has consciously made “entertaining” films.

“You keep saying comedy films, I make entertainment films, I don't call it comedy. My Guru has been Manmohan Desai,” he said.

“Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai” also marks the fourth collaboration between the father-son duo after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1.

“He has always looked after me, even in the hospital. Every father should have a son like him,” the filmmaker said, adding that Varun often argues with him on the sets like any other actor.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to release in cinemas on June 5. It is produced by Tips Films and co-produced by Maximilian Films.

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