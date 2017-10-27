MUSIC OF FREEDOM

It’s a bittersweet moment to be a George Michael fan here in the UK right now. A documentary celebrating the singer’s life and career — the final project he worked on — recently aired on national television. A much-delayed reissue of his finest solo album has just hit the shelves. And his last ever interview is set for broadcast in its entirety on radio early next month. And yet, I can’t help but feel I’d trade it all in for the man to be still alive. For George Michael has been an essential part of my life for three decades — from hearing the pipe organ intro to Faith in 1987 to seeing him live in concert twice and finally the horror of learning of his death on Christmas Day last year. An enormous talent, gone way before his time at the age of 53. Freedom, which debuted on Channel 4 on October 16, is a 90-minute film that Michael was working on only two days before his death. Featuring a star cast of famous faces from music, television and fashion, including Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Liam Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Nile Rodgers, Ricky Gervais, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Jean Paul Gaultier, it offers a candid look at the personal and professional triumphs and tribulations of the singer. Originally commissioned as a promotional film to accompany the reissue of Michael’s 1990 album Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1, it focuses on the period leading up to and the aftermath of the album — from his decision to step away from the superstardom brought on by the success of Faith to the devastating losses of his partner and mother in quick succession, and a near-career-ending legal battle with his record label in between. I can’t think of one person that supported me “In 1988, George Michael became the biggest-selling artiste in the world. This is the story of just how fame and tragedy intervened to change his life forever,” the film opens with Michael’s narration, following an introduction by British supermodel Kate Moss swivelling into view in his famous Fastlove speaker chair, and a mournful rendition of the song by Adele playing over the opening credits. For the next hour and a half, the story of a talented and tortured musician unfolds through archive footage and new audio interviews of the man (sadly, we don’t get to see the present-day Michael) and recollections from friends, business colleagues and fellow artistes. A significant part of the film is occupied by Michael’s memories of Anselmo Feleppa, the Brazilian he met in 1991 — his “first love” — and lost to HIV/AIDs related illness in 1993, years before he publicly came out as gay. “The moment I looked at him, I got the feeling... that he was going to be a part of my life. Anselmo was the first time I think I really loved someone selflessly…. He, still, 23 years later, brings a tear to my eye. He was my saviour.” Michael channelled the grief and anger of his loss into his court case with Sony over a contract that he felt was unfair and enslaved him as an artiste. But he lost comprehensively in 1994. “Ultimately the whole thing was a complete waste of time. And I regret it to this day,” rues a 2016 Michael. He also felt let down by fellow musicians who he felt he was standing up for: “I can’t think of one person that supported me.” If these setbacks weren’t enough, Michael then found out that his mother, Lesley, had cancer. She died in 1997. “I was so spiritually crushed after mum died and so felt bloody picked on by the gods,” he says. “For all of my adult life she was phenomenal... absolutely phenomenal. Terrible, horrible loss.” What followed was a constant “fear of death or the next bereavement” and his descent into depression. It’s just the songs Away from the doom and gloom, the film features rich tributes from many of Michael’s famous fans both for the man and the album: Liam Gallagher (“modern day Elvis”), Elton John (“deep talent”), Stevie Wonder (“blessed with the gift of music”), and more. There are also anecdotes like the time Frank Sinatra wrote him an open letter in 1990 encouraging him to embrace his talent and enjoy the success, only for Michael to rebuff him: “Even though he was the greatest singer that ever walked the planet.... I wasn’t taking any advice from Frank Sinatra!” Or, the backlash from some artistes when he won the traditionally black categories in the 1989 American Music Awards that inspired the “listen without prejudice” album title. It ends on a poignant note with Michael asked how he would like to be remembered: “A great singer songwriter... but really it’s just the songs. And I hope people think of me as someone who had some kind of integrity.”

According to Michael’s PR company, BBC Worldwide will make the film available to broadcasters around the world and the US premiere will air on Showtime. A couple of days after the documentary, my copy of the Listen Without Prejudice reissue arrives, and while unboxing it I can’t help thinking about unwrapping the original album in 1990, a cassette bought from Rhythm in Treasure Island in Calcutta — do either of them still exist, I wonder — and being blown away by the power and talent of George Michael. The new, remastered, version sounds richer and also includes the audio of Michael’s 1996 MTV Unplugged performance (one that had his mother in the audience). But the accompanying extras are a letdown with no actual unreleased material and an unnecessary Nile Rodgers mix of the mid-90s track Fantasy that sounds more Rodgers than Michael. No doubt the BBC radio special next month featuring his last interview, given to broadcaster Kirsty Young, will reveal yet more unknown facets of this musical genius. But for now let us celebrate the man through his music and the way he would have liked us to — as a great singer-songwriter and one of those rare people in the spotlight who had some kind of integrity.

Subhajit Banerjee

(The writer is a journalist based in London)