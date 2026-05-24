Mohanlal thanks audiences as ‘Drishyam 3’ hits Rs 100-crore mark globally

Mohanlal’s latest release Drishyam 3 has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within 58 hours of its release, the makers announced on Saturday.

Released on May 21 on the actor’s birthday, the film witnessed a steady upward trend over the weekend after seeing a slight dip on Friday.

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According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 15.85 crore nett on Day 1 in India, followed by Rs 11.05 crore nett on Day 2 and Rs 13.7 crore on Day 3, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 40.60 crore.

Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 117.17 crore.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 50.2 per cent across 5,185 shows on Saturday.

“Thank you for carrying this journey with us for 13 years. Your love, support, and belief in this story continue to humble us every day. #Drishyam3 running successfully in theatres near you,” Mohanlal wrote on X celebrating the Rs 100-crore milestone.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 is the third instalment in the crime thriller franchise also starring Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. The third part also stars Siddique, Asha Sharath and Murali Gopy.

The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, and presented by Pen Studios and Panorama Studios.

The original Drishyam and its sequel were major commercial successes and were remade in several languages, including Hindi, Sinhala, Mandarin and Korean.

Drishyam 3 marks Mohanlal’s second release of 2026 after Patriot, which also featured Mammootty.