Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to return to theatres in September with additional footage

Marvel Studios and filmmakers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo have announced a theatrical re-release of their 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame with additional footage, ahead of the next instalment in the franchise.

The film will return to cinemas on September 25, with brand-new footage added to its original three-hour runtime, the directors said during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon on Thursday.

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The re-release comes ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to open in theatres on December 18. Both films will be screened in Infinity Vision, a newly introduced certification for premium large format theatres.

“Infinity Vision — A new certification for premium large format theaters designed to signify to audiences the biggest, brightest, and most immersive cinematic experiences. It sets a new benchmark for theatrical presentation, certifying auditoriums that meet rigorous technical standards,” Disney posted on social media.

“Including a focus on: The largest screens for maximum scale, Laser projection for superior brightness and clarity, Premium audio formats for fully immersive sound,” the post added.

“Beginning with the September 25 re-release of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame and followed by the December 18 release of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, audiences will be able to seek out Infinity Vision-certified screens and see the film on the grandest possible scale,” it further said.

According to the studio, the Infinity Vision certification currently spans more than 75 domestic and 300 global premium large-format screens, with auditoriums required to meet technical benchmarks such as large screens, laser projection and advanced audio systems.

Andrew Cripps, head of theatrical distribution at The Walt Disney Studios, said the initiative extends the company’s focus on high production standards to exhibition.

“Disney’s standards for production quality are second to none, with every single detail of a film finely tuned for an immersive experience,” Cripps said. “Infinity Vision certification extends that commitment to the theaters themselves, representing a shared effort between The Walt Disney Studios and the exhibition community.”

Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday is set for a box office clash with Dune: Part III from Warner Bros., directed by Denis Villeneuve. The film has been shot using IMAX cameras and will run exclusively in IMAX theatres for three weeks.

The Russo Brothers also unveiled the first full-length trailer of Avengers: Doomsday at CinemaCon, with actors Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans joining them on stage to present the footage twice to a packed auditorium.