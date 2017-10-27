Love-hate bond amuses Twitter

The picture Shatrughan Sinha posted on his Twitter handle. The post has since been removed Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha’s dostana-turned-rivalry is not unknown. Their love-hate relationship is said to have stemmed from some misunderstanding they had on the sets of Dostana (1980). In fact, so much was their animosity for each other that Ramesh Sippy had to shelve a film he had planned with the duo. They never attempted reconciliation and had quietly decided to never work with each other. In his biography, Shatrughan had admitted that Amitabh and he didn’t get along and by the time they had started shooting for Kala Patthar they had stopped talking to each other. Interestingly, when Bachchan was looking for work, Sinha was an established actor and Bachchan would often be seen in his house partying. They had started off as friends, but somewhere the friendship soured. Shotgun seems to still hold on to the rivalry. Recently, he posted a picture of himself and Bachchan on Twitter and captioned it: “Remembering the great actor, entertainer and dialogue writer Kader Khan on his birthday. Love you, miss you and wish you on this day.” His fans were baffled as the picture attached to the tweet was of him and Bachchan. A few got the slyness in this. Bachchan posts his own pictures on Twitter, while wishing other people on birthdays or while talking on social issues. Most of his tweets accompany a picture of himself. This has attracted quite a bit of amusement and wonder among his followers. Quite a few people have tried to find the logic behind Bachchan’s action. While some pooh poohed it as a bad case of self publicity, a few tried defending him saying that he posts pictures sent by his fans. In Sinha’s case, after being miserably trolled, he wrote: “Humble submition— myself & Amitabh Ji has worked —great Kadar Khan @ obliged on his contributions on both individual & professional front.” Whatever is the reason, looks like Sinha is having a distinctive dostana.