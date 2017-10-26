Look good as you run

The marathon season is about to kick off. Start running. Running increases the oxygen flow, flushes out toxins and strengthens the ligaments around your joints. If you can’t run, walk. A one-hour walk a day, they say, keeps the gynaec away.

Look good as you take yourself outdoors. That will be another incentive. Follow these simple rules.

Get a good sports bra. A good sports bra should make you feel compact and secure even as you are sprinting, with wide shoulder straps but no extra bulk.

Dump the lumpy, baggy track top and get a contoured, sweat-absorbing, soft-fabric top in a bright shade.

Dump the track pants. Go for running tights. Go for full-length or ankle-length tights or capris, and see that they fit you snug, but ensure that the feel is soft, the fabric is breathable and good to touch. Running tights that don’t let the sweat out, or feel squishy, are a problem.

Invest in a pair of good shoes. This is most important. The shoes should be light and the feet should fit comfortably, but there should be some space between the shoe and your toes. A pair of good shoes can take you anywhere.