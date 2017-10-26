Lisa Ray spends anniversary in Koh Samui

Actress Lisa Ray and her husband Jason Dehni spent their wedding anniversary in Koh Samui, a picturesque island in the Gulf of Thailand.

The Kasoor actress shared several pictures on social media in which she appears to be enjoying the holiday very much. With a picture of the couple having dinner, she wrote: “Happy Anniversary to US. Marking 5 years in #KohSamui and cheers to the power of true love and partnership.”

She posted a picture of her stretching (“Stretching myself even on vacay”) on the beach in a blue-and-white monokini , that shows off her wonderfully toned body. Another shows her trying to draw a sand angel (“Look, I’m a sand angel!”).

In the final picture where she sports a yellow bikini, Lisa wrote: “And then, all too soon, it was time to bid the sea adieu. We’ll be back @FSKohSamui.”

The 45-year-old Canadian-Indian stunner was last seen in the forgettable Dobaara: See Your Evil (2017) and Veerappan (2016).

