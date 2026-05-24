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regular-article-logo Sunday, 24 May 2026

Lakshya, Ananya Panday’s ‘Chand Mera Dil’ witnesses marginal rise in collections on Day 2

Backed by Dharma Productions, and directed by Vivek Soni, the film has crossed the Rs 5-crore mark domestically so far

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.05.26, 11:03 AM
Lakshya (right) and Ananya Panday (left) in ‘Chand Mera Dil’

Lakshya (right) and Ananya Panday (left) in ‘Chand Mera Dil’ File Picture

Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil witnessed a marginal rise in collections on its second day at the box office after opening to lukewarm response on Friday.

According to the latest update from Sacnilk, the Vivek Soni directorial collected Rs 3.65 crore nett on Saturday, slightly higher than its opening day earnings of Rs 3 crore nett.

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With this, the film’s total India collection has reached Rs 6.65 crore nett (Rs 7.71 crore gross) after two days in theatres.

Backed by Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil revolves around a young couple who meet during their college days and fall in love, only to find themselves navigating an unplanned pregnancy and the pressures of marriage. The relationship takes a dark turn after a violent argument.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do continued its lacklustre run at the box office on Day 9.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film earned Rs 2.77 crore nett across 2,916 shows on Saturday. The total India collection now stands at Rs 33.12 crore nett (Rs 39.35 crore gross).

With overseas collections worth Rs 5.85 crore gross, the worldwide total stands at Rs 45.20 crore gross.

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